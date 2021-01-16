Man injured jumping from window to escape house fire in Labuan

LABUAN: A 46-year-old man sustained injuries while trying to escape from his burning house in Kg Kilan here early this morning.

The man, the homeowner, was sleeping when the fire broke out at 8.05am, and a relative staying nearby smashed a window to save him from the fire that destroyed 80 per cent of his house.

Firefighters responding to reports of the blaze at 8.10am found the concrete house engulfed in flames.

“There are two individuals staying in the house, his 20-year-old son had left for work before the incident occurred. The man sustained injuries while jumping from the window to get out of the burning house,“ Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail.

Firefighters sent the man, who suffered forehead injuries, to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama