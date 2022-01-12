Man injured, toddler snatched by crocodile in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A one-year-old boy has gone missing after a crocodile attack left the father seriously injured in the waters near the Marine Police (PPM) headquarters here this morning.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Sumsoa Rashid said he received an emergency call about the attack at 10.25am.

“According to witnesses, the two victims were attacked by the crocodile when the man was scouring the shore to land his boat.

“The victim, identified as Moherat, 45, was rescued by members of the public, but suffered severe head and body injuries, and is now being treated at the Lahad Datu Hospital,” he said here today.

Sumsoa said he launched an immediate search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing toddler, using the ‘surface rescue’ method over a distance of two kilometres from the PPM base to POIC (palm oil industrial cluster) waters here.

However, as of 5pm today, he said there was still no sign of the missing toddler and the search would be resumed tomorrow.-Bernama