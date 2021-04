KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to five years jail by the Sessions Court today for injuring two policemen on duty with a stick and a parang five years ago.

Judge Mahyon Talib handed out the sentence on Rosli Lahaman, 49, after he changed his plea to guilty during proceedings today.

He was sentenced to three years in jail for the first count and another two years for the second, but the court ordered that both sentences run concurrently from the date of his arrest on Oct 22 last year.

Rosli pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Corporal Mustaza Nizan Minhaj, 40, by using a stick and parang at an empty squatter house in Kampung Tangki Air, Jalan Kuari on April 29, 2016.

He was charged under 323 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment term of up to 20 years and liable to whipping or fine upon conviction.

Rosli also pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Constable Danny Sia Siaw Kian, 22, by using the same weapons on the same place, date and time, with an offence under section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment or fine, or caning. — Bernama