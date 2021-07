KUALA LUMPUR: An egg seller was sentenced to nine months in jail by the Selayang Sessions Court today for voluntarily causing hurt to his wife on July 5.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted the sentence on Mohd Riduan Ismail, 34 after he pleaded guilty of causing hurt to his wife, Siti Rohmah Achmad Sarkati, 30, by stepping on her head, strangling her neck and kicking her in the back at a house in Kampung Kerdas Batu, Gombak near here at 2 pm.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same act, which carries a maximum jail sentence of a year or fine up to RM2,000 or both.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term starting from the date of his arrest on July 6.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, a misunderstanding broke out between the accused and the victim at the house after the victim questioned her husband on his relationship with an unknown woman.

The accused then kicked the woman’s body, strangled, punched and stepped on her head. The victim suffered bruises on her head and back of the body.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni prosecuted the case while a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation Jean Francis represented Mohd Riduan. — Bernama