Man jailed three years for robbing pensioner at launderette

KUALA LUMPUR: A single father was jailed three years by the Sessions Court here, today, after pleading guilty to robbing a woman at a self-service laundry two weeks ago.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi handed down the sentence on former restaurant worker Mohamed Ghibran Mohamed Yusof, 23, after he pleaded guilty to robbery by snatching a handbag containing personal items and RM200 in cash, belonging to a 64-year-old government pensioner.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was alleged to have suddenly grabbed the handbag on the woman’s right shoulder before fleeing on a motorcycle while the victim was trying to put curtains into a dryer at a laundry shop in Cheras, here at 7.30 am on Dec 11.

The charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and is liable to a fine or whipping.

The court also ordered the father of two children to serve the prison sentence starting from the date of his arrest on Dec 21.

Before handing down the sentence, Izralizam said the accused should not take the opportunity to commit a crime against the single mother whose husband died.

“You are young and do not have any illness, but you choose to commit robbery to get easy money. Try to imagine that the victim is your own mother who was attacked. You don’t think about that when you commit a crime,“ said the judge.

Mohamed Ghibran, who cried while in the dock said, “I know, Your Honour”.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Roslizi Sulaiman asked for an appropriate sentence as a lesson to the accused while Mohamed Ghibran, who was not represented , appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds of supporting two children and a sick mother.

“My wife and I are divorced and our two children are in my care. I am sorry Yang Arif. I beg not to be imprisoned because I have to take care of my children,“ said the accused tearfully.-Bernama