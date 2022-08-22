Man killed in fight among foreign workers in Bayan Baru

GEORGE TOWN: A man was stabbed to death in a fight involving a group of foreign workers in Bukit Gedung, Bayan Baru, near here last night.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said preliminary investigations found that revenge was the motive for the attack.

He said police were alerted to the fight at about 11 pm.

“On reaching the scene, police found a man, in his 30s, sprawled on the ground, with stab wounds. He is confirmed to have died on the spot,” he said in a statement today.

In a subsequent operation around the location, police arrested four foreign men aged between 31 and 45 to help in investigations.

Kamarul Rizal said the suspects, who are all factory workers, have been remanded for seven days until Aug 28.

On a separate matter, he said police nabbed four youths for suspected involvement in illegal motor racing along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway near the Bayan Lepas industrial estate at midnight last night.

“The youths, aged 16 to 19, were picked up during the ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ which was conducted from midnight to 7 am today.

“They were performing dangerous stunts in a group like riding Superman-style and racing each other,” he said, adding that they have been remanded for three days for investigation under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 .

Police also seized seven motorcycles and issued 28 summonses for various traffic offences during the operation.-Bernama