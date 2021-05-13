Man killed in gas tank explosion on Aidilfitri night

IPOH: A man died on Hari Raya Aidilfitri night when a gas tank in a workshop in Jalan Parit Amerikan, Kampung Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis exploded early this morning.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a call on the incident involving a man in his 20’s at 12.01 am.

“We ordered a team from Pantai Remis station to the location,” he said in a statement here today.

Upon arrival, the fire engine and team found there was an explosion believed from transferring gas from a large tank into smaller tanks at the workshop.

He said in the incident the victim who was working alone was pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel before being handed over to police for further investigation.

The fire and rescue team was also instructed to monitor the workplace and closed all gas valves to ensure there was no hazardous substances in the area and the operation was completed by 1.24 am,” he said.-BERNAMA