Man killed, two others injured in Pantai Remis wild boar attack

IPOH: A man died while two others were injured after being attacked by a wild boar in Jalan Kampung Paya Ara, Pantai Remis here today.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the victim who died, identified as Syaiful Anuar Abdul Wahab, 46, was attacked by the wild boar while he was on his way to his farm.

“Two other men, aged 49 and 60, sustained light injuries while trying to help the victim from being attacked.

“The Pantai Remis Fire and Rescue Department received a call about the incident at 7.05 pm,” the spokesman said in a statement tonight.

Paramedics, upon arriving at the scene, pronounced the victim dead and the body was handed over to the police for further action.

The spokesman said firemen had assisted the police by providing lighting, adding that the wild boar was shot dead shortly after the incident.-Bernama