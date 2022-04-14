Man lodges police report over daughter beaten by teacher

KUANTAN: Police have confirmed receiving a report from a man, claiming that his daughter, a Year Four pupil, was beaten by her teacher, resulting in her sustaining a soft tissue injury.

Bentong district police chief, Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 40-year-old complainant lodged the police report at 9.59 pm that a 50-year-old male teacher had hit his daughter’s back, last Sunday (April 11).

“The preliminary investigation found that the teacher had hit the victim with his hand. A doctor’s examination of the girl at Bentong Hospital confirmed the injury from the beating,” he said in a statement here today.

Zaham said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt, which provides for a jail term of up to a year or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both, if found guilty.-Bernama