Man loses RM30,000 as cash falls off boot cover, scatters on road

JERTIH: A man claimed he lost about RM30,000 when cash worth more than RM60,000 fell from the boot cover of his car and scattered on Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu near Kampung Lak Lok at 11 am yesterday.

The man's mother, Che Safiah Abdullah, 63, said her son Wan Ibrahim Wan Leh, 24, forgot that he had placed the cloth bag containing cash on top of the boot of his Honda Civic when he was on his way from home to deposit the money at a bank in the city.

“After the incident, Ibrahim suffered from depression and only locked himself in his room as he had been collecting the money for the past four years through his income as a barber in Jertih town.

“He also wanted to buy a new car with the money as he is currently using his sister’s vehicle.

“Ibrahim also wanted to settle the debts of his late biological father and stepfather,“ she told Bernama when met at her home in Kampung Lak Lok today.

Che Safiah said that her son, who is still single, placed the bag with the money on top of the boot cover of the car because he wanted to clean the inside of the car first, but he forgot about the money and continued driving towards the city.

Ibrahim then noticed that the money had fallen when he reached Jertih town about 10 minutes later before returning to the scene near the U-junction in Kampung Lak Lok.

“When I arrived, some people helped collect the scattered money on the road and handed over about RM30,000 to my son. But the rest was stolen by some irresponsible persons.

“My son then lodged a report at Kampung Raja Police Station. We hope that whoever took the rest of the money will return it to my family,“ she said.

She added that the incident was recorded by closed-circuit television (CCTV) at a nearby shop.

She urged those who have information about the remaining money to contact her at 013-5395538. -Bernama