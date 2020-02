PETALING JAYA: A 49-year-old man from China, named Chen was reported to have drank 25 litres of water to combat a coronavirus infection.

The poultry trader apparently fell ill on Jan 2 with symptoms such as cough and fever. After medical inspections, it was reported that Chen was infected with the coronavirus and subsequently admitted and quarantined.

While receiving medical treatment, it was said that Chen drank 25 litres of water a day, when a normal human being should drink 4 litres. On Jan 26, Chen no longer tested positive for the virus, but it’s not confirmed that his excessive water consumption cured his illness.