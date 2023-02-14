Man nabbed, drugs worth about RM120,000 seized

IPOH: A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs worth RM122,750 in Sitiawan, about 73 kilometres from here.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police found the drugs, comprising heroin worth RM120,750 and ganja valued at RM2,000, when they raided a house at about 2.30 am yesterday.

“The drugs can be used by 9,000 addicts and are believed to be for distribution in Perak.

“The 40-year-old suspect started his drug trafficking activities in 2021 and has tested positive for morphine,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect, who has eight criminal records, has been remanded for seven days until Sunday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said police also confiscated three vehicles worth about RM98,000 under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988. -Bernama