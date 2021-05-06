Man nabbed for attempting to smuggle 600 litre of subsidised fuel

KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF7) foiled an attempt to smuggle out 600 litres of subsidised fuel worth RM1,230 to neighbouring countries with the arrest of a man early this morning.

GOF7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said a team of policemen on patrol spotted the 28-year-old man, in a Perodua Kenari behaving in a suspicious manner.

He said the man then stopped the car near a hotel at Cabang Empat Salam, Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, at about 1.13 am.

“Inspection of the car found 24 plastic containers filled with 600 litres of petrol,” he said in a statement today.

Azhari said the man was believed to have filled up petrol at several petrol stations around the border before being taken to collection points.

He said investigations also found that the petrol was meant to be smuggled across the border using rat trails.

The man was taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action Azhari said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama