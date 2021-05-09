Man nabbed for impersonating ex-police officer in bid for interstate travel

PETALING JAYA: Impersonating a police officer and claiming to have a Datukship, a 65-year-old man presumed his application for a police interstate travel permit would proceed smoothly as he wished.

The ruse did not fool a policeman on duty when he found the suspect was over-aged to be a policeman and had failed to provide a police authority card.

The suspect was promptly arrested and ended up spending a night at the police lock-up here.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said today that a 65-year-old man had turned up at the police station in Section 8 here at 9pm on Friday to apply for the permit and identified himself as an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

He said the suspect flashed a photo of himself in full police uniform and claimed that he held the honorific title of Datuk.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said a policeman on duty requested the man to produce proof of being a police officer and when the suspect was unable to do so, he was arrested.

He said the suspect was remanded for a day for investigations and is being investigated for impersonating a civil servant.

“Impersonating a civil servant is a serious offence. Stern action will be taken against those who attempt to do this or falsify documents for interstate travel.” he said today.