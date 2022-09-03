Man nabbed for setting neighbour’s curtain on fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a man for allegedly setting his neighbour’s curtains on fire, NST reports.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) said the man, who is suspected to be suffering from mental problems also extinguished his cigarette on a sofa and against a decorative photo inside his neighbour’s house in Taman Bukit Tunku, here on Thursday.

“Checks revealed that the suspect is suffering from mental problems and he was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,“ he reportedly said.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.