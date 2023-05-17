Man overcharged and robbed after air-conditioner repair

A MAN from Kuala Lumpur recently had his money stolen and overcharged after having his air-conditioner fixed.

Faiz Arwin shared his story on Facebook saying that he was downstairs in his living room while the three technicians were repairing his air-conditioner in his room upstairs, trusting that the technicians did not require any supervision from him.

Then things went south for Faiz as he was charged an additional RM130 on top of the original price of RM430 for the repairs.



“I was told that that the wiring was too long and how they had to make a new pointer so I just let it go,” he said.

Faiz wanted to pay for the repairs but he only had RM550 in his wallet and went up to his room to get some cash until, lo and behold, he discovered that the money he stashed in his drawer was gone.

“They ransacked my room and stole RM750 in cash from one of the drawers in my room. They also searched my wardrobe and while that was not enough, they also raided the main wardrobe in the hallway and one more room.

“They tried to cover up their tracks but I know they did it,” Faiz explained.

It was already bad enough that he was overcharged for additional fixings but to add salt to the wound, a huge chunk of money was stolen from right under his nose.

He immediately confronted the technicians over the missing cash to which they started to feign ignorance over the stolen cash until Faiz laid out the amount and mentioned the bank receipt for good measure.

“I withdrew RM1,300 just now and I know how much I have left. I still have the receipt,” Faiz told the technicians.

“We will help replace the money even though we did not take it. I only have the mosque’s money with me,” one of the technicians told Faiz.

On the very same night, the technicians’ employer reached out to Faiz, profusely apologising to him, telling him that one of the technicians admitted to stealing his money.

“My new employee has only been with us for one week and I was not sure of his behaviour yet. I have always taken care of my customers when I work at their house but the new worker is now giving us problems.” the employer said.

Faiz then confirmed in another post that his stolen money had been reimbursed through a banking deposit.

He initially wanted to report the perpetrator to the police but decided not to do so because he thought of his family, who relied on them as the breadwinner.