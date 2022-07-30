Man pleads guilty to slashing own brother with parang: Report

PETALING JAYA: A man who slashed his own brother using a parang was charged at Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court yesterday.

According to a report by NST , Mecralincsius Subin, 23, pleaded guilty before judge Azreena Aziz to committing the offence under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

He was accused of voluntarily causing grievous injury to his 35-year-old brother at 1am on July 16 at a house in Kampung Sokid Bundu Tuhan, Ranau.

The court, however, adjourned the sentencing to Aug 29 as Mecralincsius wished to see the weapon (the exhibit in the case).

The weapon in question was not produced in court today.

No bail was offered to the accused as he and the victim live in the same house.

Deputy public prosecutor Suriyati Jumain prosecuted.