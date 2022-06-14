Man pleads not guilty to armed gang-robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A self-employed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a senior citizen and her daughter when armed with a plier at Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, three months ago.

Rahmat Hidayat Taswir, 27, made the plea before judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

He was jointly charged with two others who had been charged with robbing Shofiah Hamzah, 77, and Nor Taibah Taazim, 34, of their necklace and bangle, all worth RM20,000, in front of their house in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, last March 26.

The charge, framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Rahmat was allowed bail of RM7,000 with one surety and the court set July 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted.

Rahmat’s two friends, Muhammad Iqbal Ali Bakar, 34, and Abu Mukhzim Badarul Sham, 29, were charged with a similar offence last April 20 and both of them also pleaded not guilty.-Bernama