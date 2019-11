KUALA TERENGGANU: A man today pleads not guilty at the Syariah High Court here on two charges of prostituting his own wife.

For the first offence, the man, 33, was charged with soliciting a customer to have sex with his wife.

He was also charged with allowing his wife, 32 to prostitute herself.

The first charge was made under Section 28 of the Syariah Criminal Offence Enactment (Terengganu) 2001 while the second offence was charged under Section 27(1) of the same enactment.

The man’s wife also pleaded not guilty on a charge of prostituting herself under Section 25 of the same enactment.

Under the provisions of the enactment, for each of the three charges, the offender is liable to a fine not exceeding five thousand ringgit or to an imprisonment not exceeding three years or whipping not exceeding six strokes or to any combination thereof upon conviction.

All the offences were committed at a hotel room here at 8.40pm on July 24.

The couple who has three children aged four, seven and 10 made their pleas before syarie Judge Kamalruazmi Ismail. The court allowed the man to go on bail at RM2,000 for each offence in one surety while bail for the woman was RM1,500 in one surety.

The case was set for mention on January 19 next year.

Prosecution was by syarie prosecution officer Mohd Khasmizan Abdullah while both accused were represented by syarie counsel, Fazru Anuar Yusof. — Bernama