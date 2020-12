BUKIT MERTAJAM: A lorry driver was killed after being thrown out of his vehicle before he plunged from a seven-metre flyover following an early morning accident at KM137 of the North-South Expressway, near Seberang Jaya roundabout, here today.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said in the 3.15 am incident, Muhammad Shafiq Abd Razak, 33, from Mengkuang Semarak here, was on his way to his company delivery hub in Pokok Sena, before his lorry collided with a high-powered motorcycle ridden by a police constable.

“It was believed that the lorry collided with a motorcycle before the lorry driver lost control and skidded into a guardrail. The impact of the collision had caused the victim to be thrown out of his vehicle and plunged from a seven-metre flyover. He suffered severe head and body injuries.

“Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, Roger Daniel James, 20, who is attached to the Northeast district police headquarters, also suffered severe head injuries and fractured his both legs,” he said in a statement today.

He said the two victims were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital and the lorry driver was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the scene while the motorcyclist was in critical condition.

He also urged witness of the accident to come forward to help the investigation, as thus far no witnesses of the incident has come forward and there was no closed circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the area.

Meanwhile, in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, a man and his wife were killed while their niece was seriously injured after all of them were thrown out of a Honda HRV they were travelling in after the vehicle skidded and overturned several times along the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 1.10 pm incident, the victims were identified as Seng Pang Hemg, 57, and his wife Lim Mei May, 50, who were seated at the backseats while the driver of the vehicle Yee Siew Mei, 35, suffered severe head and chest injuries.

“Preliminary investigation found that the vehicle they were riding in was coming from Telok Kemang, Port Dickson towards Seremban, lost control and skidded to the left of the road to the open area and the vehicle was believed to have overturned several times causing all the victims to be thrown out,” he said in a statement here.

“The couple was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries to the body by the medical officer of Port Dickson Hospital while the driver of the vehicle is currently being treated in the red zone of the hospital,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama