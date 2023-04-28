Man remanded for allegedly making threatening statements against PM

KOTA BHARU: A 24-year-old man who made a threatening statement against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is on remand for three days starting today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man was arrested after police detected an offensive post uploaded by Twitter account holder Mat Sekilau/Membalak, @apanakdikato.

He said the post featured a screenshot of the suspect making threatening statements against the prime minister.

“Checks found that the original post was uploaded by the suspect on his TikTok account @najibnafi99. However, the video has been deleted,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect was arrested at the Binjai police station at 10.30 pm yesterday.

The case is investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998. -Bernama