Man robbed of RM150,000 moments after leaving bank

KUANTAN: A man lost RM150,000 after being robbed in front of a bank in Jalan Beserah here yesterday, police said.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 41-year-old victim was robbed by two men on a motorcycle at about 2.15 pm.

“The victim fell flat on the ground during the incident and the suspects escaped with the money he had just withdrawn,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code, he added.

A video clip of the victim sprawled on the road opposite the bank has been making the rounds on social media. -Bernama