Man’s body found in gunny sack in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A man’s body, which had started to decompose, was found stuffed in a gunny sack on the roadside in Aman Perdana, Klang, yesterday.

North Klang district police chief, ACP S. Vijaya Rao, said that the police received a report about a body found in a white gunny sack on Jalan Persiaran Aman Perdana 1, Aman Perdana, Klang, by members of the public at 6.10 pm.

“The initial investigation found that the body was wrapped and stuffed in the white gunny sack; the body had also started to decompose.

“The body, which has yet to be identified, was only clad in a blue sarong without a shirt, and was sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Members of the public who have information regarding the case are urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP You Swee Leong, at 012-4071452 or North Klang district police headquarters (03-3291 2222) or any police station. -Bernama