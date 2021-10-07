Man's body found in trawl net off Tanjung Piandang, Perak

PARIT BUNTAR: The body of a man, suspected to be a victim of foul play, was found stuck in a trawl net in the waters of Laut Ban Pecah, Sungai Burung in Tanjung Piandang, near here, yesterday.

Kerian district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat(pix) said police received information from the public about the discovery of the body at about 10 pm. The body was taken to the Kuala Kurau Marine police jetty.

He said the man’s body was found with the his hands and feet bound in sack filled with sand which was intended to sink the body to the seabed. However, the sack got stuck into the net.

“The body was that of 16- to 35-year-old man believed to have been dead for a few days. A forensic examination at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital found that the body had decomposed,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

Mazuki said the cause of death was a head injury due to blunt trauma.

He said anyone with information on the incident or missing a family member could contact any nearby police station or the investigating officer, ASP Ambri Mat Nayan at 011-1309-2525.-Bernama