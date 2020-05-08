Man sent to jail for slashing nephew’s cheek

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man was sentenced to three month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for slashing his nephew’s left cheek with a knife during an amok incident last February.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted the sentence on V. Mathuria Veeran, 23, after he pleaded guilty to a charge with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on Feb 5.

Mathuria Veeran, was charged with committing the offence at a house at Block B, Lembah Subang PPR here at midnight on Feb 5 thuis year.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment for up to 10 years or fine or whipping or any two of the sentences, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. -Bernama