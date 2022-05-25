Man shot dead at point-blank range in Sg Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: A man was shot dead at point-blank range in front of a restaurant at Jalan Kampung Baru, near here, today.

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said that prior to the 12.30 pm incident, the victim, S. Murali, 36, had gone to the restaurant with his wife, a child believed to be his stepchild and a friend.

“They went there to pack some food in his multi-purpose vehicle (MPV)

“When the victim was about to get back into his vehicle, four suspects on two motorcycles and who wore full-face helmets and jackets fired several shots at the victim,” he told reporters here today.

He said the victim, who was shot at close range of less than one metre, died on the spot due to severe injuries to the face and body.

Wan Hassan said eight bullet casings were found at the scene so far and that police would study the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the surrounding areas as well as look for witnesses to assist in the investigation.

“So far, the motive for the shooting has yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation will be carried out. The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.-Bernama