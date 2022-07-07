Man shot dead in freak accident at durian orchard: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man died after being shot in a freak accident while trying to enter a durian orchard within a forest near Sungai Gabai in Hulu Langat, this morning.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan(pix) when contacted tonight said initial investigations found that the 32-year-old victim had gone to the hillside area with three other friends.

“While on the way, a friend of the deceased who was carrying a firearm (shotgun) slipped and fell down and the shotgun he was holding slipped through his hand and shots were triggered,” he said.

The victim who was about three metres behind at the time, was hit and confirmed dead at the scene, he added.

According to Mohd Zaid, the forensic team found several traces of bullets on the body of the victim believed to be from the firearm carried by the friend.

“The three friends of the deceased aged between 36 to 43 years old were detained by the police to assist in the investigation,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 8 (a) of the Firearms Act 1960.-Bernama