Man slashes brother to death in Jeli

JELI: A man was hacked to death by his elder brother with a sword in an incident at Kampung Sungai Rual Melayu here early this morning.

Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Ariffin said the incident occurred around 1.20 am when the 30-year-old victim was cooking in the kitchen.

“The suspect, a labourer in his 30s, believed to be suffering from depression, came from behind and slashed the victim’s neck using a sword. The victim died on the spot,” he said when contacted today.

Ahmad said preliminary investigations found the suspect, who was a widower, was living with the victim and another younger sibling in a house belonging to their family.

“We are still investigating further action and the suspect will be remanded tomorrow under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.-Bernama