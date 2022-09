KOTA TINGGI: A man and his son were killed when their motorcycle ran into a jungle fowl before skidding and crashing into a tree at Km39.5 of Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang here last night.

District police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the 40-year-old man and his nine-year-old son died on the spot in the accident which occurred at about 8 pm as they were going from Bandar Tenggara to Felda Pengeli Timur.

“Their bodies were sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama