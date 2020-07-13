KAJANG: A man who not only raped his own daughter but pimped her to more than a dozen men, is being sought by police following a report lodged by the victim’s aunt on Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said yesterday the 13-year-old victim was first raped by her biological father when she was 10 years old.

When the girl’s mother found out about the sexual assault, she admonished her husband and the man did not repeat the act.

However, Mohd Zaid said in the middle of last year, the man started to bring in men to the family’s house before forcing the victim to have sex with them.

The pimping of the child lasted until February this year.

The suspect, who is at large, had forced her to service more than 20 men in that period.

“All the sexual assaults took place at the victim’s house.

Mohd Zaid said the father pocketed all the takings he received from the men.

It is learnt that police are expected to furnish more details of the case after the man is arrested.

He urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station or the investigations officer Insp Haniza at 018-3903410 or 03-89114222.

Read the story on our iPaper: Man sought over rape, pimping of daughter