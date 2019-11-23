Man stabbed by colleague succumbs to injuries

GEORGE TOWN: A courier service company worker who suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed by his colleague in Balik Pulau near here last Tuesday died today.

Barat Daya district deputy police chief DSP Jafri Mohd Zain said Aidil Asran Omar, 24, who sustained injuries to his left ribs, chest and hand died at 11.15am while undergoing treatment at the Penang Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“On Wednesday, the victim underwent intestinal surgery but he remained in a critical condition and was pronounced dead today,“ he said here today adding that a post-mortem would be conducted later.

Jafri said the case had been reclassified as murder and was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the incident, the victim suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed by his 27-year-old team leader.

The suspect who was detained on the day of the incident was remanded five days until tomorrow.

Jafri said the police would also request for an extension of the remand order of the suspect to facilitate further investigation into the case.

An initial investigation by the police found that the cause of the accident was believed to be due to dissatisfaction at the workplace. — Bernama