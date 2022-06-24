Man, stepson involved in glove supply scam charged with fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and his step-son pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to the charge of cheating two men through the supply of non-existent rubber gloves involving losses of over RM700,000 two years ago.

Ahmad Yusri Mohd Yunus, 66, and Megat Akhimullah Faliq Megat Khaironnashiin, 23, were jointly charged with deceiving Michael Seow Chor Huat, 41, and Ong Sheng Jie, 34, by convincing them to transfer RM756,250 into a bank account owned by Syarikat AYMY Multitouch Solution Enterprise.

They were charged with committing the offence in front of a bank in Sri Petaling here on Nov 6, 2020, under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping and fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi sought bail of RM100,000 for each accused while the two accused, who were unrepresented, applied for the bail to be reduced.

In his plea, Ahmad Yusri said he had paid RM300,000 to Michael besides mortgaging his house to the man while the second accused Megat Akhimullah said his mother had many dependents.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun allowed each of the accused bail of RM30,000 with one surety with the additional condition that their passports are to be surrendered to the court until the case is settled.

The court also fixed July 28 for the re-mention of the case.-Bernama