Man suffers 18-hour erection ‘due to marijuana’

A MAN was hospitalised twice in a day because he suffered from a prolonged erection totaling 18 hours. Doctors who were handling his situation believe it was caused due to marijuana use.

The condition known as priapism, is usually caused by genetics or medication and can cause damage to the tissue of the penis if not treated properly.

The doctors who attended to his case said: “He admitted a history of cannabis use at age sixteen and seventeen, during which time he had recurrent priapism lasting less than four hours and never requiring medical treatment.”

But it should also be noted that there are doctors who disagree that marijuana can cause priapism.

Dr Jamin Brahmbhatt said: “... although marijuana will cause blood vessel to expand, there is no research linking it to priapism and the team of doctors who treated the man also said that this would be the first recorded case of priapism caused by weed.”