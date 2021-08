GERIK: A man sustained injuries to his hand after a tree fell and hit the Perodua Kancil car he was driving at the Batu 2 Rest and Service area (R&R) in Jalan Pengkalan Hulu-Gerik this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department said during the 2.55 pm incident, the victim identified as Mohd Faidzul Mohd Shohor, 42, was on his way from Pengkalan Hulu to Gerik.

He said a team of firefighters was rushed to the scene as soon as they received the distress call.

He said upon arrival, the team found that the victim had been removed from his car by members of the public.

“Firemen cut down the tree and provided early treatment to the victim who was then sent to the Gerik Hospital for further treatment,“ he said in a statement today. — Bernama