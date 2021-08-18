Man threatens woman for walking her dog

KUALA LUMPUR: A video of a man menacingly swinging a stick at a woman for walking her dog in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here surfaced in the social media today.

The incident which occurred at Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi was captured on video by a woman who is believed to be walking her dog.

Although the animal is not seen in the footage, a man carrying a long stick and wearing a baseball cap approaches the woman while holding his cellphone against her ear.

“Look at this fellow. I am not doing anything and he is taking a stick. You don’t whack my dog,“ she is heard saying.

In response, the man who is believed to be in his 60’s or 70’s tells the woman that she should not be bringing her dog to the area.

The woman questions the man on why she cannot do so as “it is a free country”.

“You cannot simply bring your dog here. This is a free country but it is against the law. Under the Police Act you cannot bring your dog. I am calling the police now,“ says the man.

As the man draws closer at greater pace, the woman backs off.

The man then swings his stick towards the woman who screams.

Checks by theSun showed that there are no laws under the Police Act that are related to walking one’s dog and the man could face investigations for criminal intimidation.

Laws pertaining to keeping and raising pets are under the authority of local councils and are stipulated in the Animal Welfare Act.

Brickfields deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni told theSun that police have received a report on the matter from the man but not the woman.

“Since a report was lodged, we are investigating and looking into the matter. We hope the woman will come forward and assist us in the probe,“ said Basri who declined further comment.