Man tied up in viral video was drunk and harmed himself: Penang cops

GEORGE TOWN: A man who was seen tied and bloodied in a video clip that has gone viral had earlier tried to harm himself, police said.

Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said in the incident at a house in Desa Indah, Taman Sri Relau, here, on Sunday, the man, a foreigner, had bashed his head against the wall before turning aggressive, which prompted his housemates to tie him up to prevent further injuries.

He said police went to the scene after receiving a call at 1.57 pm from a woman about an ongoing fight at the house.

“There the police team found a foreign national tied up and soaked in blood,” he said in a statement here today.

The man was later taken to the Penang Hospital for treatment. -Bernama