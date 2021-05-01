Man Utd supporters demand change in ownership structure

MANCHESTER: Manchester United fans on Friday called for a rebalancing of the current ownership structure in favour of supporters as they have lost trust in the owners of the club after the European Super League fiasco.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the breakaway league before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

In an emergency fan forum on Friday, the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) urged the Glazer family to take immediate and decisive action to protect the future interests of the club.

In a statement, the trust asked for independent directors to be appointed to the board and urged the owners to work with fans to put in place a share scheme accessible to all and with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family.

The statement also urged co-chairman Joel Glazer to provide a commitment that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself. – Reuters