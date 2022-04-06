Man wanted for outraging woman’s modesty at car park in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA: The police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly outraged the modesty of a woman at a parking area of Tamarind Square yesterday.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof(pix) said the incident occurred at about 2pm when the woman, aged 27, was greeted by an unknown man who allegedly offered to help place her purchases, which were in a trolley, into her car as he wanted to use the trolley.

The woman refused the help, but the man continued to place the purchases from the trolley into the car, before suddenly touching and squeezing her backside and then fled, he said in a statement today.

According to the victim, the man, with dark coloured hair and skin was dressed in all black and had a sling bag across his shoulder, he said, adding that police were investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code.-Bernama