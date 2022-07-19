Man who ‘heard voices’ charged with mum’s murder (Updated)

MALACCA: An unemployed man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his mother.

No plea was recorded from Amirul Hakim Abu, 38, when the charge was read out before Magistrate Mazana Sinin.

He was charged with murdering Rozizah Md Dim, 64, at a house in Kampung Paya Luboh, Tangga Batu here between 2.30 pm and 3 pm last July 5.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Amirul Hakim was also charged with self-administration of drug after testing positive for methamphetamine at the Narcotics Investigation office at Melaka Tengah police district headquarters at 1.35am on July 6.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine of RM5,000 and up to two years’ jail with a maximum of a further three years under police supervision, upon conviction.

The court did not allow bail and set Aug 30 for mention for submission of the chemist and post mortem report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Yusof prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.-Bernama