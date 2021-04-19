Man who offers to predict winning lottery numbers arrested in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: A man, believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate offering to predict winning lottery numbers through an advertisement 10 years ago, resulting in an individual to lose more than RM127,000, has been arrested in Pendang, Kedah.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the suspect, aged 50, was arrested at about 5.30 pm yesterday following a report lodged by the victim, aged 59.

He said the victim saw a pamphlet on the advertisement at a bank in Ampang in 2011 and contacted the number that was given.

“The victim claimed the person on the other end was known as “Master”, who asked the victim to make payment for purchase of the necessary items and paraphernalia for offerings to get the desired winning lottery numbers.

“The victim claimed to have deposited more than RM127,000 into a given account for the purpose and was then asked to go to a place in Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan. The victim went, but found there was no such address and believed that he had been conned,” he added.

He said the suspect is also wanted by the Iskandar Puteri police in Johor, in connection with a similar case. — Bernama