Man who placed vape in baby’s mouth in remand for five days

JOHOR BAHRU: A man who allegedly placed a vaping device into a baby’s mouth in an incident at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Uda, here, recently, is in remand for five days from today.

The remand order against the 23-year-old businessman was issued by Magistrate R. Salini here for investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Utara (JBU) police at about 12.45 pm at Jalan Putih here, following a report lodged by the baby’s mother last Aug 6.

According to the complainant, she, her younger sister, the baby and the suspect, who is a friend of her sister, were at a restaurant when the man placed the vaping device in the baby’s mouth.

A 17-second video on the incident is going viral.-Bernama