Man who threathened to kill Spain’s PM sentenced to jail

MADRID: Spain’s National Court on Tuesday sentenced to seven years in prison a man who had threatened to kill Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, reported Xinhua.

Manuel Murillo, 66, posted messages on social media with words threatening Sanchez.

Police raided Murillo’s home and seized seven prohibited firearms, including an automatic rifle.

The court ruled that Murillo had decided that “the solution to produce a change in the Spanish political situation was to cause the death of the prime minister”.

The judges also said that his “arsenal of seized weapons” was “a circumstance that is indicative of the high danger involved in the decision adopted by Murillo”. - Bernama