Man, wife die in apparent murder-cum-suicide

KUANTAN: A retiree was found dead in an apparent murder-cum-suicide after he was believed to have shot his wife in a fight involving land sale matters in Kampung Machang Raja Labu, Jerantut near here today.

Jerantut District Police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan said a 67-year-old woman was found lying in pain by neighbours who heard two gunshots followed by screams for help from the back of the couple's kitchen at around 8 am.

“Witnesses to the incident stated that they saw the victim lying in pain and bleeding from the waist and rushed her to the Jerantut Hospital.

“However, the victim was later pronounced dead and initial investigations found that she suffered injuries to the back of her ribs.

“The victim’s husband was found dead at home in a sitting position with a shotgun wound on the left side of his neck,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mazlan said initial investigations revealed that the incident was believed to have stemmed from an argument between the couple, whereby the victim did not hand over the proceeds from a land sale to the suspect.

He said the 73-year-old suspect had a firearms license, and that the man and his wife were retired district forestry officials.-Bernama