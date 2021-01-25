Man with 10 previous records arrested for robbing foreigner

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with 10 previous records was arrested by the police on suspicion of robbing a foreigner at a house in Jalan Pandan Indah 18 here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said the robbery occurred at about 4.30 pm when the suspect approached the victim, who was looking for boxes.

The suspect offered the victim to get the boxes from his house, but when the victim went, the suspect shoved a knife at him and robbed the victim of his wallet, he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect, aged 32, was arrested at about 5.10 pm yesterday and police seized a knife, some clothing and RM53 from him.

The suspect had eight previous records from robbery, house-breaking, theft, criminal intimidation and causing hurt, and two records for drug-related offences, he said, adding that the suspect is in remand for seven days beginning today. — Bernama