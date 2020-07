PUTRAJAYA: A man and a woman are in remand to facilitate investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption commission (MACC) over compensation payment worth RM540,000 by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) allegedly using forged documents.

The remand orders against the two individuals were issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim today, with the man, aged 36, to be in remand for six days until July 19, while the woman, aged 50, for five days until July 18.

There were arrested after MACC recorded their statements yesterday.

The man ‘s father, who was also arrested yesterday, was released on bail after MACC recorded his statement.

According to media reports, the three individuals were believed to be the mastermind of a syndicate that falsified medical reports filed by SOCSO contributors for insurance claims for temporary disability, permanent disability and invalidity pension. -Bernama