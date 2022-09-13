Managing director arrested over false claims amounting to RM7 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: A managing director of a company is in remand for three days from today for allegedly submitting false claims amounting to RM7 million for a project, costing more than RM100 million in Terengganu.

According to a source at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the remand order against the 54-year-old suspect, who has a “Datuk” title, was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin in Putrajaya.

“The suspect was believed to have submitted the false claims from 2020 until May this year. He was arrested at his office in Shah Alam yesterday,” said the source to Bernama.-Bernama