Mandatory penis inspection? Prank played by a student, says school

RECENTLY, a letter instructing SPM male students to carry out mandatory penis inspection in a local school has gone viral but the schools says it was a “prank” played by one of their student, Sinar Harian reports.

The school’s administrative senior assistant Muhammad Asri Heman said neither the school or the education ministry had conducted such inspections as stated in the letter.

Asri said the student had posted the letter on his social media page.

“The student was suspended,“ he told Sinar Daily.

“Action had been taken against him,“ he said, adding that the matter has been resolved.

The “letter” reportedly instructed form 5 students to attend a mandatory penis inspection. It stated the compulsory inspection is in accordance with Health Code 6.9.