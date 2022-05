LUMUT: Manjung police are looking for a Bangladeshi man to assist in a murder investigation.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the 26-year-old man, known as ‘Al-Amin’, was sought by police for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Those with information can contact the investigating officer, ASP Ashazarul Khairi Ab Hamid at 012-5077026, or Manjung district police headquarters at 05-6886222 or any nearby police station,” he added.-Bernama