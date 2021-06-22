Manufactures can increase productivity, quality with collaborative robots

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s manufacturing industry stands to benefit most from robotics as its processes involve repetitive work in confined and structured spaces, environments that robots excel in, said Universal Robots.

The Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) technology market leader has advised Malaysia’s manufacturing industry leaders to implement cobots as an effective solution to address skills and labour shortage, as well as achieve higher productivity.

With an average payback period as short as 12 months due to increased productivity, quality, and consistency, Malaysian manufacturers may foresee a return on investment before year-end or early 2022.

“The manufacturing sector contributes 23.6 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic production, second after the services sector (57.8 per cent) in the fourth quarter of 2020,” it said in a statement.

The company said cobots can work around the clock and produce consistent work under harsh working conditions without any rest.

For every 10,000 employees, Malaysia has only 34 industrial manufacturing robots, which is lower than the regional average, with Singapore and South Korea notching a high 488 and 631 robots per 10,000 employees, respectively. -Bernama