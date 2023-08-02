Many industry players not heeding safe livestock waste management practices: DVS

KUALA LUMPUR: Environmental pollution originating from livestock waste has been a longstanding issue in Malaysia, with the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) attributing this to the lackadaisical attitude of most industry players.

The contamination of Sungai Punggur in Air Molek, Melaka, in 2020 was among the cases of severe pollution reported in recent years and it was caused by waste discharged by about seven unlicensed cattle farms. Thousands of people residing in the surrounding areas complained about the foul smell emanating from the sludge that had piled up in the river.

In 2022, eight pig farms in Kuala Langat, Selangor, were identified as the source of effluents discharged onto the Tanjung Sepat coastline after investigations found contaminated water flowing from the farms concerned into the sea.

According to DVS data for 2017, the livestock industry produced 27,416 tonnes of waste a day. Broiler (meat-producing) chicken farms and layer (egg-laying hens) farms accounted for 60 percent of the waste, followed by cattle farms (22 percent), pig farms (16 percent) and goat farms (2.3 percent).

According to DVS, the substantial amount of waste produced each day was linked to “inefficient waste management” by livestock industry players, thus placing this industry among the major contributors to environmental pollution in this country.

Different types of waste

A spokesman for DVS’ Regulatory Division told Bernama many industry players still fail to abide by good animal husbandry practices (GAHP) which include the application of proper waste disposal procedures.

Among the common complaints received by the department pertaining to animal waste are foul smell, housefly infestation and discharge of effluents into the public drainage system.

“There are many types of waste... solid waste includes faeces and carcasses while liquid waste includes effluents discharged after the waste has gone through the treatment process (at the source).

“Another type of waste produced is sludge which is semi-solid and has high moisture level and can be dehydrated and converted into organic fertiliser. But many (farm) operators don’t know about this,” the spokesman said.

He also warned that the improper management of livestock waste carries the risk of harmful gases such as ammoniacal nitrogen being released into the environment.

Time bomb

Livestock waste and wastewater discharged by abattoirs must be treated in advance, the spokesman stressed, terming the untreated effluents as a “time bomb” that can give rise to a host of zoonotic diseases including brucellosis, salmonellosis, tuberculosis, bird flu, swine flu and Nipah virus disease.

To ensure the country is spared from an outbreak of any such disease, the DVS’ Regulatory Division implements strict controls including the National Livestock Disease Surveillance programme which is conducted throughout the year.

“To date, we’ve not received any report from the Ministry of Health with regard to diseases caused by livestock wastewater discharged by abattoirs. But this doesn’t mean that we can take things easy,” the spokesman added.

He said the division, with the assistance of the state DVS’ Regulatory Section, carries out farm verification exercises periodically to ensure all licensed farm and abattoir operators comply with their licensing conditions.

Only premises that pass the verification are allowed to have their operating licenses renewed yearly, he said, adding that during the verification process, wastewater samples are taken and analysed to ensure the effluents are treated in accordance with the standards set by the authorities.

However, the periodic checks are only conducted on premises registered and licensed by DVS.

According to the spokesman, offences committed by unregistered farms or abattoirs come under the jurisdiction of the local authorities or the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

Three-stage treatment

On the wastewater treatment system used by the livestock industry, the spokesman said a proper system would usually have three stages of treatment – physical treatment to separate the solid waste; biological treatment where the organic matter is decomposed by natural microbes in a pond; and settling process where the effluents are deposited in a settling tank or pond before being discharged into public drains.

He said in Malaysia, wastewater treatment has been integrated into the waste stabilisation pond (WSP) system which is both sustainable and cost-effective.

“Through the use of WSP, pathogens (bacteria and viruses) are removed via the deactivation process in the pond,” he said, adding that studies on WSP in India showed that 88 to 98 percent of viruses can be removed within two to 17 days of treatment, proving the effectiveness of the WSP system.

“In Malaysia, the recommended treatment period for wastewater produced by high-risk premises is between 50 and 70 days.”

He added that DVS is also, at the same time, encouraging zero-emission practices, that is, no direct discharge of livestock effluents into the public drainage system. Through this concept, the wastewater is recycled and used for watering crops.

“No matter what (treatment) technique is used, the most important thing is to adhere to the 3R concept, that is, reduce (production of livestock waste), reuse (treated waste materials for farm operations) and recycle (wastewater which can be processed into renewable energy sources, and solid wastes that can be composted and turned into organic fertiliser),” he explained.

DVS, he added, is always ready to cooperate and work with any agency to resolve pollution issues caused by the livestock industry.

Heavier penalties

Commenting on the legal action for offences related to discharging livestock waste without complying with the standards set by the authorities, the spokesman said action can be taken against the offenders concerned under the relevant state enactment.

“For example, the penalty imposed under the Penang Poultry Enactment is a fine not exceeding RM30,000 or a jail term of not more than three years or both.

“In the case of the Perak Poultry Farming Enactment, offenders face a fine of not more than RM10,000 or up to a year in jail or both. For compoundable offences, an RM2,000 fine is imposed on each offence committed by the offender,” he said.

As for offences committed under the Abattoirs (Privatisation) Act 1993, the penalty is a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding five years or both.

Under the Act, abattoir operators are required to obtain a license to which various conditions are attached including the requirement to set up a treatment plant to treat waste products such as faeces, urine, blood, fat, carcass remnants and sludge.

“The treated wastewater must comply with the water quality standards set by the Department of Environment (before it is discharged into the public drainage system). Besides imposing a compound or fine, DVS can also revoke the license of an abattoir if it’s proven its premises are causing pollution. The license will be reinstated if there’s proof the pollution has been brought under control,” the spokesman added.

Livestock operators wishing to get more information on effective and practical waste management practices can contact DVS at 03-8870 2000 or send them an e-mail at pro@dvs.gov.my. -Bernama